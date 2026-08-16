One More Super Steamy Sunday Dog Walk

Nash, sent in by Linsay Stump, is today's featured pup!

If Nash is planning any outdoor adventures, the best bet is getting those walks in this morning before storms begin building later today. High humidity and temps in the lower 80s will make it feel sticky, and scattered thunderstorms could quickly become strong this afternoon. Damaging winds are the main concern, especially in our South Region.

Keep an eye on the sky and have a backup indoor play plan ready. A game of fetch in the hallway might be the safer choice once storms arrive!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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