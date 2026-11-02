Patriotic but cool Dog Walking Forecast

Ziggy and Lola are bringing some red, white and blue to an otherwise gray morning!

Poonam Harvey sent in this photo of Ziggy, a Lab, and Lola, a mini Goldendoodle, ready for their walk.

You’ll want the light jacket this morning, and maybe keep an umbrella by the door. We’re dodging a few light showers, but there should be plenty of dry time to get those paws moving.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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