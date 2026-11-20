Stanley the corgi and Duke the Bernedoodle are ready to get outside!

Kerry Brillhart says these two love walks, playing fetch and cheering on our Ohio sports teams.

With sunshine and temps in the 60s, they’ve got a winning forecast for a walk today!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter