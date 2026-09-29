Perfect for extended Dog walks today

Michelle Raebel sent in this great photo of Hank and Luna from Canton! Hank is the big black dog, while Luna is the smaller gray pup, and they both look like they're built for adventure. Whether it's chasing a ball, running through the yard, or heading out for a long walk, these two seem ready for just about anything.

Today's weather is perfect for a little extra outdoor time. With plenty of sunshine and highs in the lower 70s, Hank and Luna should have no problem burning off some energy. This is the kind of day when both dogs will probably be waiting by the door with their leashes, ready to go.

Thanks to Michelle for sharing Hank and Luna with us. They definitely look like a fun-loving duo that knows how to make the most of a beautiful Northeast Ohio day!

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