Pick day of the week for dog walking

Happy tails to Izzy!

Jessica Berry sent in this photo of her golden retriever, and one look tells you she's living her best dog life. Izzy loves squeaky tennis balls, long walks, tasty treats, and any chance to go for a swim.

Basically, if it involves fun, she's all in.

Today's weather is just about perfect for a walk. You'll probably want a light jacket early this morning with temperatures in the 50s, but don't let the cool start fool you. Sunshine takes over and temperatures climb into the lower 80s this afternoon with low humidity.

It's a gold-medal weather day for golden retrievers and everyone else.

Just keep plenty of water handy if Izzy decides to chase that squeaky tennis ball one more time... and one more time after that.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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