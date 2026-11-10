Pick of the week: Tuesday! Make the walks extra long today!

Happy Tuesday, good boys and girls!

Get outside and get all the sniffs in today on nice and long walks!

It is the best weather of the week!

To help share this furbulous furcast, meet our doggie of the day, Max!

Max looks like he could be a model with his fresh cut and groom in this pupdorable picture sent into News 5 from his pawrent, Dejan Sarac.

Sarac told us they should have named him Earl of the Best Poodle!

Max is very kind, and gentle. What a paw-fect gentleman.

Max is also a big fan of Meteorologist Trent Magill (I mean who isn't?!) and he watches Trent before his morning potty break.

Trent and the rest of the Power of 5 weather team agrees today is the pick of the week!

It will be sunny, breezy and milder with temperatures around 60 degrees.

Rain, wind and chilly digits are returning shortly. So leash up today, get those tails wagging and enjoy it!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter