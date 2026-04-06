Planning is a priority for your Monday Dog Walking Forecast

If you've been in Northeast Ohio in April before, you won't be shocked by this forecast.

I'm still talking about cold and snow.

This morning is cold with a rain/snow mix. We're in the 30s, so grab the extra layer as you head out for the early walk.

Fewer layers this afternoon, but still need the umbrella with a few downpours expected.

As I said earlier, this shouldn't shock you.

This story about dogs shouldn't shock you either. If you've had dogs, you know.

Read the email sent in from Hailey Junior and her husband:

"Cash and Cookie are amazing dogs. My husband and I actually rescued both puppies at only 6 months old. They both came from abusive homes. My husband and I have two handsome sons, Graycen and Brayden. Graycen has Autism Spectrum Disorder, Level 3, Completely Non-Verbal. Brayden has a speech delay. As an overprotective mama bear, I have done so much research on how to help my children through tough situations due to their delays. The one thing I have read about a million times is that dogs bring comfort to children. So my husband and I rescued Cash and Cookie, and that was the best thing we could have EVER DONE!!!!. My dogs LOVE my children. When my children leave the house for school or therapies then we come home. Cash and Cookie act as if they have not seen the children for years. They follow them around the house from room to room, they sleep in doorways of the rooms my children are in, they wait by the bathroom doors if my children are using the bathroom or changing, and oh boy, if the kids go outside, their dogs are RIGHT BEHIND THEM watching their surroundings. I could not have asked for better dogs."

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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