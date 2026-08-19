Rain holding off for most of our dog walks today

Dog Walking Forecast: Izzy Enjoys Another Mostly Dry Day

Chris Guenther's 10-year-old Mini Aussiedoodle Izzy is today's featured pup!

Guenther says Izzy loves her walks and never misses News 5 Cleveland, making her a perfect weather watcher.

The good news for Izzy and her fellow dog walkers is that today's forecast is looking better than expected. Most of the day stays dry with a mix of sun and clouds, and temps climb to around 80 degrees. It's a great day to get outside, especially during the late morning and early afternoon hours.

Storm chances increase later this afternoon and evening, with heavy rain being the biggest concern as we head into the overnight hours. If you're planning an evening walk, keep an eye on the sky and be ready to head indoors if storms develop.

Best Times to Walk

Morning: Good.

Midday/Afternoon: Very Good.

Evening: Use Caution, storms may move in.

Izzy may want to squeeze in an extra lap around the neighborhood before the rain arrives.

Thanks to Guenther for sharing this adorable weather-loving pup with us!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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