Rain holding off for your dog walks today

Dog Walking Forecast: Meet Buff!

Today's dog is Buff, a rescue lab/shepherd mix whose owner, Margo Fox, says, "We love him!"

Buff should have a pretty good window for a walk today. Clouds stick around, but most neighborhoods stay dry through the afternoon with temps climbing into the upper 70s to near 80.

This evening is a different story, especially across the West and South Region where light rain becomes more likely. If Buff is anything like most dogs, the best time to get outside will be before sunset, before those showers begin to move in.

Thanks to Fox for sharing a photo of Buff with us.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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