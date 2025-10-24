Raining cats and dogs for some! What to know before walking your pup today

Two for the price of one!

Today's pup of the day is Tank!

We are not only featuring Tank, but his feline bestie is also being highlighted!

Their furmom, Deb Fabian, sent News 5 this photo of Tank and his emotional support cat; they are inseparable.

We were also told Tank is 4-years-old and has quite the pupper-sonality.

He loves all furry creatures and even cries when he doesn't get to meet fellow dogs he sees on walks!

As for the furcast for Tank's walks today, it depends on where he lives!

For some, the farther south and west you live, it will be frosty and chilly with some sun! Temperatures could be as low as the low 30s here! Brrr, better grab a cozy fur coat!

If you live in the snowbelt, it could be raining cats and dogs! Lingering lake effect showers are expected today, especially in our NE communities.

It will remain chilly all day with temperatures in the low 50s, but it will be less breezy! Woof woof!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

