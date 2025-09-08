Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Rebounding for our Sept. 8 dog walking forecast

The Johnson family is helping us kick off the work week with Roxy!
The Johnson family is helping us kick off the work week with Roxy!

A 10, tuning 11 soon, year-old pup that loves walks and doing tricks.

"Stick 'em up!" is her favorite.

She's also quite the balloon-volleyball star if not listening to music to unwind.

This morning's chill is mainly inland off the lake, and I mean chill!

Rural areas dipped into the 30s.

We rebound back to near 70 degrees this afternoon with a TON of sun.

I'm not talking soggy dogs until next week.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

