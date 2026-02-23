'Ruff' Monday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Now that we're back in full winter mode, let's take a cue from Bob.

Throw an extra layer on before the walks today.

Not only are we dodging lake effect snow bursts, but it's COLD out.

Temps in the mid-20s all day and gusts as high as 30 mph. That means wind chills are in the teens. All day.

Not great for outside zoomies, Bob will have to keep the big zoomies inside today.

Sorry, Bob.

May have to just cuddle up and watch News 5 with the rest of the fam!

You don't have to share your bones, though.

