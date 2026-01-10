Saturday Dog Walking Forecast: a rainy and colder day

CLEVELAND — Happy Saturday! Doreen Jones sent us this photo of Daisy. Doreen says she loves the snow. She is 11 years old and lives in the snowbelt. Unfortunately there is no snow in the forecast today, just rain. That changes tomorrow, and there will be some accumulation, especially in the snowbelt.

It is another above-average day temperature-wise, even if it may not feel that way. It is nearly 20 degrees colder than yesterday, with a record tied in Mansfield, and just shy in Cleveland and Akron, at 64 and 62 degrees, respectively. It will be in the low-to-mid 40s today, about 5 degrees above average. Rain could be heavy at times, so watch out for plenty of puddles and some ponding on the roads.

Temperatures drop at night, from the 40s to the 20s, so there will be some freezing, followed by light snow by daybreak, albeit isolated. A more widespread burst of moderate snow is likely midday, with a quick coating to an inch likely.

