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Shedding layers for your Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

Shedding fur, shedding layers, both happening today!
Shedding layers for your Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast
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Shedding fur, shedding layers, both happening today!

Temps are soaring from near freezing to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Afternoon walks are so much better than early morning walks, which is perfect for this trio!

Holly and Jay Davis from Wadsworth sent us this photo of Izzy (black/white Bernedoodle), Moose (Goldendoodle on top) and Gigi (Teddy Bear - Bichon/Shih Tzu mix). Not pictured is Bernie, their best friend from the neighbor's backyard!

These four love playing, going on walks and playing fetch in the back yard.

Good, you have some GREAT fetch weather this week.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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