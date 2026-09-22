Shell yeah! Fall starts today! When the dogs have to dodge showers today

Shell yeah! Fall starts today! Well, technically it does not start until 8:05 this evening...but close enough!

And it certainly feels like fall outside! And our dog of the day is ready for the chill in his cozy blanket...or should I say shell?

Meet Turtle!

This cuddly cutie lives with his dog mom, Morgan Chael, and she sent this puptacular picture to News 5.

And Turtle has the right idea!

It will remain fallish all day long with temperatures in the low to mid 60s and breezy winds.

The sky will remain cloudy with a couple of misty showers possible.

Morning potty breaks look to be the driest, until about lunchtime.

Rain chances ramp back up this evening and into tonight. Heavy rain could be possible, so you may want to shell-ter in place later today!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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