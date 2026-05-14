Shhh...quiet but chilly weather for dog walkers today

Shhhh... all is calm... and cool! Very fittingly, our dog of the day is named Silent! This little "Shhhhh"ih Tzu lives with her pawrents, Scott and Dawn Davis.

Silent is a sweet 10-year-old who loves car rides and naps!

She is also a huge fan of Trent Magill and watches News 5 every morning to see if the afternoon will be pawesome for walkies!

We have some tail-wagging news (and weather) for Silent! The weather is super quiet by this afternoon.

Clouds and sprinkles are running out of here by lunchtime, so no need to paws your afternoon strolls. Temperatures will remain a little ruff with temps in the 50s and low 60s and breezy winds.

But still, it will be grrreat weather to go for a walk!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

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