Slushy Friday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Today's dog of the day hits a little close to home. Forecasts are hard. Predicting the future is hard. Even when you have ALL the data you could ask for, sometimes things don't end up as expected.

Let me introduce you to WalterHenry. Melissa Horvath sent this 6-year-old "mini" St. Bernadoodle. The keyword is "mini." Melissa was told he'd stay tiny. He was the runt and would be carryable for years. Well... as you can see from the photo. WalterHenry is in a cart. Not being carried!

Mom is a St. Bernard. Dad is a mini poodle. I guess mom's genes took over.

Today's forecast won't be as far off. Plan on snow. A slushy 1" to 3" this morning and another 1" or so right before sunset. The second round comes with winds gusting as high as 40mph. Yikes. Midday walks are best today.

