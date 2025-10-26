Smile, it is the weekend! Your dog walking forecast for October 25

Smile! Just like this cutie and doggie of the day!

Meet Sirus (pronounced like Cyrus).

His mom, Jennifer McDougal, submitted her furbaby to News 5, and we could not pass up that absolutely adorable smiling pup!

And Sirus is smiling for good reason in this picture. It's because he is a beach bum!

This picture shows him at the Beach in Vermilion, which is clearly his happy place!

While it may not be traditional beach weather today, the weather will not be too shabby!

Plan for a frigid start to the day, but some sunshine will be possible.

For afternoon walks, temperatures will be in the mid-50s.

A couple of lingering lake effect showers will be possible in the snowbelt, but they look very light.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter