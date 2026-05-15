Smile! It's Friday, and it will be warmer for dog walks soon!

SMILE! It is Friday, and we are heating up!

To help bring even more cheesy grins, meet Wally Wade!!

The smiley boy lives with his dog momma, Penny Pinkos, in Cuyahoga Falls.

The reason for his big smile?

He pawsitively loves getting a new toy! He literally smiles with joy!

Out the door, it will be very chilly, but the doggos will be panting harder this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 60s and low 70s.

There is also only a slim chance of a shower; the rest of the day will be dry!

Woof woof to that!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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