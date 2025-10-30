Soaked and soggy doggies for morning, noon, and evening walks

Give a big woof woof to this smiley guy, meet Chase!

His furmom, Kelly Alexander, sent Good Morning Cleveland this photo of Chase and said he is a 5-year-old full German Shepherd who was a gift from her son!

What a pawsome gift-giver!

Chase lives up to his name! He loves to play, ride in a car with his dad, Bruce, and of course, go on walks!

In his glamour shot, Chase looks to be enjoying a beautiful, warm day, but today's weather is a whole different tail!

Muddy paws and soggy doggies are the name of the game all day long.

Rain will be heavy at times.

It will be a ruff day to try and get those potty breaks in because not only will it be soaked, the winds will be strong, and it will be chilly!

Temperatures will only be in the upper 40s and low 50s, but will feel even colder.

The weather will have you wishing for a cozy dog bed all day!

Thankfully, the weather will be less scary on Halloween!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter