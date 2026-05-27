Soggy....but only for some doggies

Who is ready to fetch this stick?! Finn is!

This fetching furbaby (in looks and spirit) is our dog of the day!

Finn's dog dad is David Hervol, and he told Good Morning Cleveland he loves to proudly carry sticks that are way too big for him!

And boy does he look proud of his branch manager position in this photo.

They love to take hikes together, but Finn will paws suddenly to just take in the beauty of nature.

He will notice everything from butterflies to blowing leaves to planes flying overhead!

This curious canine never misses a thing!

He is also excelling in his puppy kindergarten class!!

Talk about a pup star! Brains and beauty!

As for the furcast, depending on where Finn lives, he may notice the ground is damp!

A few showers are expected today, especially in the first half of the day and in our southern communities.

So, only some of the doggies will be soggy today.

It will still be warm with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A front will slide through later today, kicking up the wind and dropping the temps for Thursday.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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