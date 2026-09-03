Soggy Doggies: Sniffing out multiple rounds of storms today

Wag your tails for our good boy of the day! Meet Charlie!

This little cutie's picture was sent to News 5 by his dog mom, Ramona Ramos!

Ramos told GMC that not only does Charlie love walking, but he loves shopping (dog after my own heart), riding in the car, and going everywhere.

But what he probably likes the best is riding around in a shopping cart! Clearly, this good boy knows how to live the good life.

And today may be better for indoor excursions because we will be dealing with rounds of storms...that could get a bit ruff at times!

The Power of 5 Weather team will be sniffing out strong and severe storms on the radar all day long.

There will be dry time between rounds, and it will still be very warm and humid!

Just be sure to listen for thunder. If you hear any storms, tuck your tails and get inside!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter