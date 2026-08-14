Soggy start for our Dog Walking Forecast

Dog Walking Forecast: Abby Will Like the Afternoon Better

Friday starts on a soggy note with rain showers, a few thunderstorms, and occasional downpours moving through Northeast Ohio. The wettest weather will be during the morning, especially across our West and South Regions. If you're heading out with your dog before lunch, keep the rain gear handy as you head out the door.

The forecast improves steadily through the day. Showers really start to fade by midday, and many neighborhoods will stay dry through the afternoon and evening. That means much better weather for a longer walk, a trip to the park, or some extra time outdoors before the weekend.

Today's Featured Pup

Today's Dog Walking Forecast features Abby, sent in by Sam Dervisevic. Abby is a 7-year-old yorkie-poo who never met a stranger. Sam says she's extremely friendly, wants to meet every person she sees, and is incredibly smart. With weather improving through the afternoon, Abby would probably be first in line to make a few new friends on a neighborhood walk.

Best Times To Walk

🐾 Morning: 3/10

Rain, a few thunderstorms, and occasional downpours.

🐾 Afternoon: 8/10

Drying out with only limited rain chances.

🐾 Evening: 9/10

Mostly dry and comfortable for a longer walk.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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