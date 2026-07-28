Soggy start for today's Dog Walking Forecast

Good morning, Gilbert!

Mandy sent us this photo of Gilbert, who loves going for walks and spending as much time playing outside as possible. After being cooped up by overnight storms, he's probably got some zoomies to burn off.

The good news, the weather is getting better fast.

Wet ground will greet you this morning, so expect muddy paws and maybe a little extra bath time. Sunshine returns later today with temperatures climbing into the 70s. It will be a breezy one, though, with wind gusts up to 30 mph, so keep a firm grip on the leash... especially if Gilbert spots a squirrel!

Have fun out there, Gilbert and try to avoid the biggest puddles!

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