Some damp doggies are possible on Friday

Happy Friday, furbabies!!

Meet our dog of the day! First name Ace, last name Jones!

Ace is the proud pup of Shyla and Kisha Jones.

They sent in this pawsitively pupdorable picture of Ace and told Good Morning Cleveland he is a five-year-old Shihpoo or a shih tzu and poodle mix!

They also told us that he fills their home with love and laughter. <3

He is their pride and joy, and they consider him their baby boy (who is cutting onions?!).

Ace loves cuddling with his moms, treats, bedtime stories, playing at Camp Bow Wow with his buddies, and of course, taking long walks!

For today's walks, get out the door early for a completely dry walk across NEO.

Rain is returning from the south by the early afternoon. The best chance for rain is in the southern half of our viewing area. The heaviest rain is also more likely along and south of US-30.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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