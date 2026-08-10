Squeezing in some fetch between rounds of storms

Meet today's featured pup, Chloe!

Monica Muntain sent in this great photo of Chloe and tells us she's always ready for a game of fetch.

Hopefully, she can squeeze in some time outside between rounds of storms today.

We'll start with scattered storms this morning, followed by a few dry hours around midday. More storms are expected to fire up later this afternoon and evening, so an earlier walk and a few extra throws of the tennis ball might be the best bet.

Thanks to Monica for sharing Chloe with us!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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