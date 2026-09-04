Stay safe, doggies! More storms are possible today

A day for cuddles!

This puptacular pooch is Nugget! Cute nap for a cute dog!

His dog mom, Amber Riddle, sent in this photo to News 5 of Nugget and her human daughter Rylee on a lazy morning!

They all live in Massillon!

For outdoor activities today, Nugget and all of the dogs need to once again have their ears perked for thunder.

Additional rounds of storms that could be ruff, with damaging winds, lightning, and heavy rain, are all possible.

When it is not storming, it will still be stuffy and humid outside, but it will get cooler by this weekend.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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