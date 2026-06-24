Staying fit with Wednesday's Dog Walking Forecast

We don't get many of these days in June. So enjoy it. Enjoy it with your pup!

Low humidity, bright sun, temps in the 70s.

GREAT day for this FIT dog.

Anna Capaldi sent in this photo of Beluga.

I know what you're thinking... Beluga... the whale?! He used to be 30 pounds heavier!

He's been active and losing the extra weight ever since Anna adopted him. He was picked up as a stray in Parma.

He has a happy home and is in great shape now.

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