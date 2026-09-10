Stubborn Clouds for your Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

Today's featured pups are Stella and Dexter, sent in by Bonnie Young. These two best buddies spend their days chasing squirrels, sounding the alarm on every delivery truck in the neighborhood, and generally making sure nothing suspicious happens on their watch. We'd say they're taking their security jobs very seriously.

For today's walks, you may need to dodge a few patches of fog this morning, but visibility will improve quickly. The bigger challenge will be the lingering mugginess left behind by yesterday's storms. Most walks stay dry, although an occasional sprinkle can't be ruled out, especially in the South Region.

The real tail-wagging forecast arrives Friday. More sunshine, lower humidity, and temps near 80 will make it one of the best dog-walking days we've had in a while. Stella and Dexter can spend extra time squirrel patroling without everyone working up a sweat.

The weekend brings warmer weather back into the 80s, but keep an eye on the sky. A few showers and thunderstorms could interrupt outdoor adventures Saturday and Sunday, especially south of Route 30.

Dog Walking Rating:

🐾🐾🐾 out of 5 paws today (comfortable temps, but still a little sticky)

🐾🐾🐾🐾🐾 Friday (nearly perfect fetch weather)

Thanks to Bonnie for sharing Stella and Dexter. Good luck to the neighborhood squirrels and delivery drivers!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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