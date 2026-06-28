Sultry Sunday: Get ready for hot dog walks

Happy Sunday, doggies!

Get ready to pant! Temperatures are starting to climb.

To help tell the dog walking furcast, meet our dog of the day...Jake!

Jake lives with his family in Akron. His dog momma, Kim Booth, told Good Morning Cleveland that Jake is an 11-year-old border collie mix.

We were also told he loves his morning walks with his dog dad, no matter what the Akron weather may be.

Which we know across NEO could flip like a switch!

And Mother Nature is flipping the heat switch ON!

It has been very comfortable for days...weeks even! But that is all changing starting today!

Plan for a seasonable Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 80s. Keep your ears perked for any thunder.

We should only sniff out a couple of isolated storms today. Stay cool, fur babies!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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