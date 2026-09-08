Summer is Back for your Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

Today's featured pups are Cooper and Annabelle, sent in by Jill St. James!

These two look like they have the right idea, kicking back and enjoying a beautiful sunny morning. With comfortable temps, light winds, and plenty of sunshine around today, it's a great day for a walk, some playtime outside, or just relaxing in a favorite sunny spot.

Dog Walking Forecast: A+ weather today! Morning temps start in the 50s before climbing into the mid-80s this afternoon. No rain worries and very little wind, making it one of the nicest days we've had in a while for spending time outdoors with your four-legged friends.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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