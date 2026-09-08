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Summer is Back for your Tuesday Dog Walking Forecast

Cleveland's dog walking forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Great day for a dog walk! Mostly sunny day with temps in the 80s
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Today's featured pups are Cooper and Annabelle, sent in by Jill St. James!

These two look like they have the right idea, kicking back and enjoying a beautiful sunny morning. With comfortable temps, light winds, and plenty of sunshine around today, it's a great day for a walk, some playtime outside, or just relaxing in a favorite sunny spot.

Dog Walking Forecast: A+ weather today! Morning temps start in the 50s before climbing into the mid-80s this afternoon. No rain worries and very little wind, making it one of the nicest days we've had in a while for spending time outdoors with your four-legged friends.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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