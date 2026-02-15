Sunday Dog Walking Forecast: Soggy for some

CLEVELAND — What's that Lassie?! Timmy's in the well?!

Wait, you're not Lassie? You're Stormy!

(Sorry, I had to)

Anne Michelle sent today's dog of the day. Stormy. A 6-year-old collie rescue in Elyria.

While Sunday morning's rain wasn't necessarily "stormy," it was wet. Light rain hanging around early before drying midday.

Clouds will linger inland off the lake, but your afternoon walks are much drier.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter