Super Steamy Wednesday Dog Walking Forecast

Today's featured pup is Novey, sent in by Lois Chasko! Novey is an 8-year-old American Bulldog mix who was rescued and has since become the "best dog in the world" according to Lois. His favorite way to beat the heat is taking a swim in Lake Erie on a hot summer day.

For Novey and all our four-legged friends, the best walk times today will be this morning and again later this evening. It'll stay very muggy through the day with highs climbing back into the lower 80s. Keep an eye on the sky this afternoon because scattered thunderstorms will pop up, and a few could be strong. If your dog loves the water like Novey, make sure you're keeping tabs on weather alerts before heading to the lake.

Give Novey an extra treat for us, and thanks to Lois for sharing this great photo!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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