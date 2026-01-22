Temperatures dropping for the Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Love is a powerful word.

Especially when we're talking about the weather. Specifially our weather today and through the weekend. I'm talking about temps dropping into the 20s today, into the teens tonight, and into the single digits Friday. Wind chills as low as -20 degrees on Friday.

Makes it quite a bit easier to talk about love when it's your name.

Meet Amore!

Star sent in this 5-year-old pomapoo who loves to watch GMC and the Dog Walking Forecast. Probably not as much as her stuffed Lambchop, though!

Cuddle up, stay warm, and get ready for the wild next few days.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

