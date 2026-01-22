Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
17  WX Alerts
WeatherDog Walking Forecast

Actions

Temperatures dropping for the Thursday Dog Walking Forecast

Amore is our dog of the day for today's Dog Walking Forecast.
Meet Amore!
Posted

CLEVELAND — Love is a powerful word.

Especially when we're talking about the weather. Specifially our weather today and through the weekend. I'm talking about temps dropping into the 20s today, into the teens tonight, and into the single digits Friday. Wind chills as low as -20 degrees on Friday.

Makes it quite a bit easier to talk about love when it's your name.

Meet Amore!

Star sent in this 5-year-old pomapoo who loves to watch GMC and the Dog Walking Forecast. Probably not as much as her stuffed Lambchop, though!

Cuddle up, stay warm, and get ready for the wild next few days.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter
Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here for stories we’ve followed through on and to submit your ideas.