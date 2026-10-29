TERRIFIC TRIO: Three pawsome pups bringing the charm, rain or shine!

Not 1. Not 2. But 3 doggos to get your day started with our dog walking furcast.

Meet Hank, Willie and Waylon!

Now they all may look like puppies, but one is the patriarch of this terrific trio.

Their dog mom, Helen Dawson told us Hank is 15 years young, while Willie is 15 months and Waylon is the baby of the crew at only 7 months old.

Dawson also told us that Hank is Shih Tzu/Havanese mix rescue, and the young pups are both Maltese.

And the younger boys keep Hank young too! Dawson said Hank used to crave a pawesome nap a lot but since the pups moved in, he has acted “Younger”.

News 5 is also told that Willie & Waylon beg for everything and you better believe that 99% of the time get what they beg for because they are so CUTE!

How could anyone say no to these cuties?!

And hopefully this triple threat love warm and breezy October days!

It will be in the mid 70s today with breezy southwest winds.

More clouds will roll in during the afternoon as a cold furrront approaches.

Rain should hold off until afternoon sunset and roll through our viewing area like a pup in the mud from north to south.

It won't hang around too long, but nighttime potty breaks could be damp!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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