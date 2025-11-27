Thanksgiving Dog Walking Forecast: Brisk, bundled walks for all

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone!

Today’s furry star is Iris, sent in by Diann Davies... and she’s bringing holiday elegance to even the messiest weather. Iris is a pup who takes her beauty rest seriously so she can wake up ready to take on the world… and, of course, her daily walk.

And when the wind kicks up? This girl does NOT let a gust flatten her mane. She just turns her head, makes the best of it... And keeps on trotting like she’s headed to Thanksgiving dinner with the confidence of someone who knows there’s turkey in her future.

As for the weather during your holiday stroll:

We’ve got lake effect snow, at times heavy, with cold, windy conditions for absolutely everyone. The snowbelt? Getting the extra stuffing today with even more flakes flying.

So if you’re heading out before the feast, bundle up, keep those paws warm, and channel Iris’s energy... Walk proud, look cute, and let the wind know it can’t steal your holiday glow.

