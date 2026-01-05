Thawing paws for your Monday Dog Walking forecast

The chill has been relentless... Our pups have stayed strong, though. We get a break this week. The thaw will be a good one. It'll come with rain, but not today!

We're brighter and warmer before the wetter days arrive.

Perfect for these two celebrity pups! Check out Denver and Ozzy. Rob Showalter sent this professionally shot Christmas photo. He says he and his wife are those "crazy people" who take their pets each year. I'm here for it, Rob!

I'm also here for their "GRIN." Golden Retrievers in Need (GRIN) is right here in Northeast Ohio, and these two pups have been wonderful ambassadors. You can find them at GRIN fundraisers and events OR at Implett Park, where they play with their friends every day!

Today's Dog walking forecast is taking these West Park Celeb pups across the region!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

