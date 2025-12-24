The cold is back for our Christmas Eve Dog Walking Forecast

It's Christmas Eve! Susan Stump and her 15-year-old dog, Mobey is here to remind us that the cold is back!

I'm a bit bummed to be the bearer of bad news for Mobey on this Christmas Eve. Mobey doesn't like the cold OR the snow. In fact, Susan says Mobey "hates going outside when there's snow on the ground."

Well, Mobey, there's no snow on the ground, but it IS cold. We're stuck in the 30s. So bundle up and enjoy an extended Christmas Eve walk before the ice returns Friday.

