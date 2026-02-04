The cold is back for your Wednesday Dog Walking Forecast

CLEVELAND — Afternoons this time of year are typically in the middle 30s. Not this year! It's been brutal. It's brutal again today with highs near 20 degrees.

Perfect for a pizza party! What? Well, today's dog of the day is Sage. A Boxer/Pitbull rescue that loves pizza parties. Who doesn't?!

Steve and Dianne Green say they got their very loyal and loving pup three years ago from a rescue in Lorain County.

Over the years, they've learned to keep Sage active and fully fed with pizza!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's Dog Walking Forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter