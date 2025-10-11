Happy Saturday! To help usher in the weekend, we turn to this beauty and our doggo of the day - Annie!

Her dog dad, Jim Karlovec, sent Good Morning Cleveland this photo of Annie and told us she is a 3-year-old springer spaniel.

I love this picture he sent us so much - Annie's shiny coat looks stunning along with the picturesque, purfect porch, the American flag, and pawesome flowers!

And we have good news! The furcast is not too spooky for the pooch parade in Lakewood today (or for any outdoor activities)!

While we cannot rule out a couple of showers today, there will be plenty of dry time for dog walks and dog parks.

Plan for a couple of showers in the morning, pawtially cloudy in the afternoon with temperatures in the 60s.

A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon, especially in our eastern communities. Not too ruff!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

