The sun isn't the only 'bright' thing on the Dog Walking Forecast

Today's weather is almost as bright as these three talented collies! Donna Frier sent in this photo of Beau (9), Scout (2), and Hollie, who many viewers may recognize as Fynn's sister. Whether they're showing off "dead dog," army crawls, handshakes, or waving goodbye, these pups know how to put a smile on everyone's face!

The good news is they'll have perfect weather to practice their tricks today. Expect plenty of sunshine, lower humidity, and temps near 80 this afternoon. It's a great day for a walk, some backyard fetch, or working on those award-winning performances.

Just keep the water bowl handy during the warmest part of the afternoon.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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