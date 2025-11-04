The vote is in: The pups say the weather is perfect for going on long walks!

Happy Election Day!

The vote is in: All of the pups across NEO say the weather is pawesome and purfect for going on long walkies!

Here to help get our dog walking forecast for today is a 200 pound cuddlebug.

Meet Rufus Mayfield!

His dog mom, Karen Lontor sent News 5 this photo of Rufus and told us he weighs 206 lbs!

He also enjoys watching Good Morning Cleveland and likes watching the weather.

We woof that enthusiasm!

Morning potty breaks will be chilled to the bone, but later this afternoon will be pawfection.

Plan for sun and clouds, seasonable temperatures in the 50s and a breeze out of the west. The wind will not be nearly as ruff as yesterday either!

Go cast your bark-ot and have a tail-wagging day!

