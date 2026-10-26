These 2 are ready for a Monday Hike

Sam and Elliott know a good walking day when they see one!

Mike Cheatwood caught these two enjoying one of their favorite walks on the Greenway Trail.

Looking more like a yellow-red-and-orange way Trail lately with our fall colors peaking across NEO!

If your pup is ready to hit the trail too, you picked a good day.

It starts chilly in the 40s, but we’ll warm into the upper 60s this afternoon.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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