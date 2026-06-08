These viral pups help us with our humid Dog Walking Forecast

Kicking off the workweek with something you've probably already seen. In fact, these two dogs have gone viral on TikTok! Gio and Oakley have been seen MILLIONS of times. It's all about their reactions to their favorite words.

If you haven't seen it, here it is.

Nico Jayson says that when they aren't making videos, these local celebrities can be seen going for walks and getting the occasional pup cup from Starbucks.

Perfect way to stay cool with this heat.

We're talking 50s early, near 90 degrees later! Make sure you're taking care of yourself AND your dogs in this heat.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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