Thick fur needed for your Monday Dog Walking Forecast

Brrr for the furr-babies today!

I know it'll be bright and sunny, but temps will NOT reflect that. We'll need the layers. Winter coats, gloves, and hats.

Perfect for Gigi. Adrienne Petty says her Gigi is a "Fluffy Frenchie."

A frenchie that LOVES her family. Gigi also loves hiking and playing soccer; in fact, Adrienne says Gigi is the best soccer player she knows!

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