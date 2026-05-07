Thicker coats for the win today! Plan for chilly dog walks

Follow Bailey's lead and fetch the thicker coats today!

Bailey is our dog of the day, but with her furbulous coat, she’s ready for sweater weather every single day!

Her dog mom, Sharon Thomas, tells Good Morning Cleveland that Bailey is a Chow Chow and recently celebrated her birthday!

She turned 12 back on April 18!

Happy belated birthday!

This beautiful girl and her family live in North Olmsted, where she enjoys watching the news and weather with her momma every morning!

Bailey also loves taking walks and chasing the squirrels, especially on cooler days.

But she doesn't like the rainy weather we have been having lately, as she doesn’t like getting her fur wet!

We feel you, girl!

But Bailey, do we have doggone good news for you today!

It will be chilly with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and only in the 50s in the afternoon. Purfect weather for zoomies, and squirrel patrol.

Plus, most of the day will be dry too! We just have to dodge a couple of passing showers this afternoon and evening.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter