This weather was made for long dog walks

Cheese!! Look at this pupdorable dog of the day!

This is Truman!

His dog momma, Lauren Krupar, sent Good Morning Cleveland this darling photo of Truman.

Krupar told News 5 that Truman is a 9-year-old mini goldendoodle.

Not only is Truman very cute, but he is also a doggone good boy!

He is a therapy dog who visits hospitals and schools with his mom, who teaches middle school.

Truman also loves all weather (which is good for a pup living in NEO), but he is especially fond of sunshine and will never turn down a walk.

Hopefully, the furcast will make Truman wag his tail!

It will start a little cloudy, but those clouds will be chased out, and it will become brighter, with cool temperatures around 60 degrees.

The only ruff part of the day will be breezy winds out of the Northeast!

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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