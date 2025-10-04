This week's Dog Walking Forecast photo gallery

Each day, News 5 features a different pup during our Dog Walking Forecast. Take a look at this week's furry celebrities:

Monday: Lucy

Laurel Monroe

Lucy is a 1-year-old Cockapoo who loves a good walk. In fact, her mom says that Lucy's favorite word is 'walk'!

Tuesday: Maverick

Erin Lancaster

Maverick is a 3-year-old dog who is a loyal News 5 viewer! He's up early and catches Good Morning Cleveland at 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. before his morning walk with his baby brother Cooper and cat sister Dixie.

Wednesday: Frank

Christine Nethery

Frank is a 9-year-old Belgian Malinois who is enjoying retirement after becoming an American Kennel Club Belgian Malinois champion!

Thursday: Poppy

Jessica Moses

Poppy is a 4-year-old shitzu who is a bit of a diva! She would much rather walk only a block and have her humans carry her the rest of the way, like the queen of the backyard she is.

Friday: Remy

Adi Cosic

Remy is a goldendoodle and also a well-mannered gentleman! He knows how to "speak" and bow on command, and is incredibly gentle with his toddler sibling, who loves to ride on his back and tug his hair.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.