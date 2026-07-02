Thursday Dog Walking Forecast: Avoid midday walks

Meet Ernie!

Mark Milo from Avon shared this great photo of his buddy. Ernie loves long walks, chasing tennis balls and kicking back with his family after a day of fun.

If Ernie had his way, he'd probably stay outside all day. Unfortunately, Mother Nature has other plans.

Mark Milo from Avon shared this great photo of his buddy.

Add in the humidity, and it'll feel closer to 105 degrees. That's hot enough to make sidewalks uncomfortable for sensitive paws and can quickly lead to overheating.

The best times for a walk?

Early this morning or later this evening, after the sun starts to set. Keep walks a little shorter than usual, bring plenty of water and watch for signs your pup is getting too warm.

The tennis balls will still be there tomorrow. Ernie would probably agree that belly rubs in the air conditioning sound pretty good, too.

Do you want your dog included in News 5's dog walking forecast? Send us an email and a photo of your dog to 5pix@wews.com.

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