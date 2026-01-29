Thursday Dog Walking Forecast: Still tracking snow

CLEVELAND — I can't wait to introduce you to Rudy. Or Rudolph for long. Brittany sent in today's dog of the day while also keeping the Christmas vibes strong.

If this brutal cold stretch is a test of tolerance, Rudy is going to ace it. While he may love long walks, sniffing everything, and treats... It's the treats that drive this 9-year-old hound dog mix. Brittany said Rudy is so patient when she dresses him up in silly hats and outfits. As long as there's a treat in it for return.

We're hoping Mother Nature has some treats in store for us. After the December and January we've had so far, the treat would be a break in February and an early start to spring in March.

In the meantime, practice patience, tolerance, and determination in our daily grind to get through this cold.

